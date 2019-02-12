Meraki Gardens
Sunny D
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Sunny D is the perfect way to start your morning. When you toke on this bud you will literally think that you just had a glass of sweet orange juice. Not only will this compliment your breakfast well, but it will give you the motivation for you to start your day right! Bursts of creative and focused energy will lead you to accomplishing your goals.
Sunny D effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
10% of people say it helps with headaches
