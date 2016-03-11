Sweet Afghani Delicious
Truly a pure Indica/Afghani experience, this strain provided great relaxation properties throughout the body and mind, but especially in the upper back/shoulder/neck area, which felt particularly nice. A creeping head effect (one reviewer mentioned a "headband feeling") was mostly concentrated in the eyes and also led to a slightly slow and goofy mental state with an elevated mood. Once the main potency passed, it felt extremely functional though relaxing, finishing back at a normal energy level.
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
15% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
