Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Mercury Primo

Mercury Primo

Sweet Afghani Delicious

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD

About this product

Truly a pure Indica/Afghani experience, this strain provided great relaxation properties throughout the body and mind, but especially in the upper back/shoulder/neck area, which felt particularly nice. A creeping head effect (one reviewer mentioned a "headband feeling") was mostly concentrated in the eyes and also led to a slightly slow and goofy mental state with an elevated mood. Once the main potency passed, it felt extremely functional though relaxing, finishing back at a normal energy level.

Afghan Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
15% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!