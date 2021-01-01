METALFORMS
METALFORMS CE-1 / matt-blue
About this product
Specifications:
Cone size: 14,5mm
Total length: 50,5mm
Weight: 15,5g
Capacity: 0,5-0,75g
Type: Single hole
Surface finish: Blasted
Color: Steel-blue anodized
Material: Aircraft grade and food safe aluminium
Quality Standard: ISO EN 9001 certified production partners
