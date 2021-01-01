METALFORMS
METALFORMS DE-3 / Surgical Stainless Steel
About this product
Specifications:
Cone size: 18,8mm
Total length: 58mm
Weight: 77.3g
Capacity: 0,75-1,25g
Type: Multi hole - integrated 3 hole screen
Surface finish: High gloss polished
Color: Silver
Material: Surgical Stainless Steel
Quality Standard: ISO EN 9001 certified production partners
