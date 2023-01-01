5:1 LAVA FLOW



TASTE: Creamy Coconut combined with Strawberry Puree and Light Pineapple



Best for evening use for its mind and body relaxing properties.



BALANCE FLAVORS offer six unique blends of minor cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBN) to THC, the well-known psychoactive cannabinoid. The wider range of cannabinoids will work together to provide a more synergistic effects known as the “Entourage Effect” than just consuming high amounts of THC. Depending on the ratios, the (psychoactive) effects will differ due to the varying amounts of THC. The higher the ratio, the lower the THC.



While the rest of the industry is obsessed with processing oil to maximize concentration and potency, MFUSED remains laser focused on selecting and cultivating only the finest material to deliver cannabis products as they were meant to be. Our advanced extraction technology and pioneering processes create the highest-grade oil concentrates, retaining and accentuating the naturally distinctive flavors and therapeutic attributes of cannabis. Follow our journey @mfusedculture.



Features:

- 1g of Full Spectrum Cannabinoids

- 6 different ratios to best fit your needs

- Proprietary polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits

- Pure Cannabis Derived Oil

- Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides

- Clean Green Certified [WA]

- No Cutting Agents and/or Additives, EVER

- Full Rechargeable Device via Micro-USB

Show more