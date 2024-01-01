About this product
STRAINS Live Resin Disposable - Afghani Kush
TYPE: Indica
GENETICS: LandRace from Hindu Kush Mountains
TASTING NOTES: Earthy, Creamy, Spicy
CLASSIFICATION: Legacy Strain / Kush Profile
Our New MFUSED STRAINS All-In-One Vape represents the cutting-edge of high-potency cannabis experiences. Now with Live Resin Cannabis Terpenes, this vape offers a nuanced and true-to-life cannabis flavor profile that's unparalleled in the industry. Designed with convenience in mind, our vapes require no additional parts and come ready-to-use right out of the packaging. Its slim and discreet design makes it the perfect on-the-go companion, with high-quality components to ensure long-lasting performance and uninterrupted elevation. Join the ranks of true cannabis connoisseurs and discover the future of cannabis consumption. Experience the MFUSED™ difference and enjoy the True Spirit of Cannabis.
+ High Potency & Purity THC Distillate with Live Resin Cannabis Terpenes
+ Slim & Powerful All-In-One Vaporizer
+ Full Rechargeable Device via Micro-USB
+ Optimized Airflow for Smoother and Bigger Hits
+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring
+ Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides
