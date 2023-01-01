About this product
Escape to the tropics with our New Limited Edition ALOHA PUFF Disposable Vape! Imagine the taste of sweet and juicy pineapples, oranges, and strawberries, all blended together to create a tropical paradise in every puff. Our blend of natural terpenes and pure THC distillate delivers a powerful kick that will have you feeling relaxed and carefree, just like you're on a Hawaiian vacation.
This Limited Edition Flavor is only available for a short time, don't miss out on this tropical experience. Try it now and discover why our Aloha Puff Vape is the ultimate vacation in a puff.
DISPOSABLE VAPE DESCRIPTION:
TWISTED Disposable Vapes feature the same High Potency THC Extract with a twist of all-natural terpenes that our customers have come to know and love by MFUSED, now in a slim and powerful vaporizer.
- High Potency THC Extract with Natural Terpenes
- Slim & Powerful Hardware
- Fully Rechargeable Device with Micro-USB Port
- Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring
- Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides
About this brand
MFUSED
MFUSED exists to improve and enhance everyday lives. Crafting the most innovative, highest quality, naturally effective products that stay true to the therapeutic power and free spirit of cannabis.
State License(s)
421099