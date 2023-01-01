Apple Pie

by MFUSED
THC —CBD —

About this product

Veterans Limited-Edition TWISTED Disposable - Apple Pie

TYPE: Hybrid
TASTING NOTES: Sweet, Fruity, Spicy

Introducing our Limited-Edition Veterans TWISTED Disposable - Apple Pie. This vape not only offers a delicious apple pie flavor but also supports a meaningful cause. With every purchase, a portion of the proceeds go towards the Dogs4Vets charity. This incredible organization provides disabled veterans with lifetime, no-cost service dog training and certification, allowing them to train their own dog to become their loyal service companion. Join us in honoring our veterans and their service while enjoying a delightful vaping experience.

+ Mouth-Watering Flavors from All-Natural Terpenes
+ Require no additional part and come ready-to-use right out of the packaging
+ Slim & discreet design, perfect on-the-go companion
+ High-quality components to ensure long-lasting performance
+ Full Rechargeable Device via USB-C
+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring
+ Independently tested to ensure product safety

Follow our journey @mfusedculture, @mfused_, and @mfused_deals!

About this strain

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand MFUSED
MFUSED
Shop products
MFUSED exists to improve and enhance everyday lives. Crafting the most innovative, highest quality, naturally effective products that stay true to the therapeutic power and free spirit of cannabis.
State License(s)
421099
Notice a problem?Report this item