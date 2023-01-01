Veterans Limited-Edition TWISTED Disposable - Apple Pie



TYPE: Hybrid

TASTING NOTES: Sweet, Fruity, Spicy



Introducing our Limited-Edition Veterans TWISTED Disposable - Apple Pie. This vape not only offers a delicious apple pie flavor but also supports a meaningful cause. With every purchase, a portion of the proceeds go towards the Dogs4Vets charity. This incredible organization provides disabled veterans with lifetime, no-cost service dog training and certification, allowing them to train their own dog to become their loyal service companion. Join us in honoring our veterans and their service while enjoying a delightful vaping experience.



+ Mouth-Watering Flavors from All-Natural Terpenes

+ Require no additional part and come ready-to-use right out of the packaging

+ Slim & discreet design, perfect on-the-go companion

+ High-quality components to ensure long-lasting performance

+ Full Rechargeable Device via USB-C

+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring

+ Independently tested to ensure product safety



