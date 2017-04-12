About this product
Tasting Notes: Fruity, Tropical, Sweet
ARSON FLAVORS
Crafted with MFUSED’s most popular High Potency Distillate and infused with all-natural botanical terpenes for an easy, smooth hitting all day vape.
- Superior Taste and Immediate Peak High
- High Potency Cannabis Distillate with Natural Botanical Terpenes
- Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring
- Clean Green Certified
- Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides
- Universal 510 Thread Cartridge
About this strain
Island Haze is an uplifting sativa with euphoria and creativity on tap. This strain is a cross of Cannalope Haze and Blue Jam (Atomic Haze x Blueberry), giving this strain a double dose of fruity terpenes and Haze genetics. Known for its happy mental state and whimsical creativity, this strain’s effects can assist with depression and fatigue. The bright fruit-forward aroma also makes this strain a crowd pleaser and welcome addition to sunny days outdoors.
Island Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
Lack of appetite
20% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
About this brand
MFUSED
MFUSED exists to improve and enhance everyday lives. Crafting the most innovative, highest quality, naturally effective products that stay true to the therapeutic power and free spirit of cannabis.
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.
