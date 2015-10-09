About this product
Tasting Notes: Mango, Citrus, Sweet
ARSON FLAVORS
Crafted with MFUSED’s most popular High Potency Distillate and infused with all-natural botanical terpenes for an easy, smooth hitting all day vape.
- Superior Taste and Immediate Peak High
- High Potency Cannabis Distillate with Natural Botanical Terpenes
- Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring
- Clean Green Certified
- Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides
- Universal 510 Thread Cartridge
ARSON FLAVORS
Crafted with MFUSED’s most popular High Potency Distillate and infused with all-natural botanical terpenes for an easy, smooth hitting all day vape.
- Superior Taste and Immediate Peak High
- High Potency Cannabis Distillate with Natural Botanical Terpenes
- Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring
- Clean Green Certified
- Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides
- Universal 510 Thread Cartridge
About this strain
The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana.
Mango Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
848 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
35% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MFUSED
MFUSED exists to improve and enhance everyday lives. Crafting the most innovative, highest quality, naturally effective products that stay true to the therapeutic power and free spirit of cannabis.
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.