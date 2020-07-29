About this product
BREAKDOWN:
Genetics: Harle-Tsu x AC/DC
Type: Hybrid
Aroma: Hash, Mint
Effect: Focus, Relaxing, Energetic
Best for daytime use to help stimulate creativity while keeping you relaxed and stress free
-------------------------------------------------------------
INFO:
+ Full Spectrum Cannabinoids
+ 4 distinct ratios to fit your needs
+ Proprietary Polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits
+ Full Flower/Bud Extraction
+ Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides
+ Clean Green Certified
+ 100% Cannabis, No Cutting Agents, No Vitamin E
+ Genuine CCELL Cartridges with proprietary ceramic heating technology
+ Universal 510 threading
+ 1 Full Gram per cartridge
-------------------------------------------------------------
POTENCY:
THC%: 6%
CBD%: 45%
CBDA%: 28%++
TOTAL CANNABINOIDS%: 82%
++ includes other minor cannabinoids
*percentages may vary slightly by batch
Learn more at https://mfused.com/balance-high-cbd-cartridges/
Genetics: Harle-Tsu x AC/DC
Type: Hybrid
Aroma: Hash, Mint
Effect: Focus, Relaxing, Energetic
Best for daytime use to help stimulate creativity while keeping you relaxed and stress free
-------------------------------------------------------------
INFO:
+ Full Spectrum Cannabinoids
+ 4 distinct ratios to fit your needs
+ Proprietary Polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits
+ Full Flower/Bud Extraction
+ Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides
+ Clean Green Certified
+ 100% Cannabis, No Cutting Agents, No Vitamin E
+ Genuine CCELL Cartridges with proprietary ceramic heating technology
+ Universal 510 threading
+ 1 Full Gram per cartridge
-------------------------------------------------------------
POTENCY:
THC%: 6%
CBD%: 45%
CBDA%: 28%++
TOTAL CANNABINOIDS%: 82%
++ includes other minor cannabinoids
*percentages may vary slightly by batch
Learn more at https://mfused.com/balance-high-cbd-cartridges/
About this strain
Ringo’s Gift is a high-CBD strain that crosses Harle-Tsu and ACDC. It is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and CBD pioneer. Ringo’s Gift comes in several different phenotypes and ratios. The first of which is a “one-for-one” strain, meaning it has an equal ratio of CBD to THC, but Ringo's Gift has seen ratios as steep at 24:1 CBD/THC. This strain has become a favorite in the cannabis clubs of Barcelona, providing a mellow mix of cerebral activity and soothing, full-body relaxation without the “couch lock” effect.
Ringo's Gift effects
Reported by real people like you
113 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
43% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
51% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
14% | medium
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MFUSED
MFUSED exists to improve and enhance everyday lives. Crafting the most innovative, highest quality, naturally effective products that stay true to the therapeutic power and free spirit of cannabis.
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.