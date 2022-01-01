About this product
BALANCE SLEEPEN™
Featured Cannabinoids: THC + CBN
Cannabis Terpene: Grandaddy Purple
Effects: Promoting Rest and Sleep
BALANCE EFFECTS is a series of Full Spectrum Extracts formulated to drive effects by emphasizing certain combination of cannabinoids. Cannabis Terpenes are then combined with the extract to provide an added layer of complexity and effects of a true cannabis profile.
FULL SPECTRUM HIGH CBD EXTRACTS is a MFUSED favorite from our MMJ roots, our unique full spectrum cannabinoid profiles work together synergistically to provide what is known as the “entourage effect” for maximum benefits.
While the rest of the industry is obsessed with processing oil to maximize concentration and potency, MFUSED remains laser focused on selecting and cultivating only the finest material to deliver cannabis products as they were meant to be. Our advanced extraction technology and pioneering processes create the highest-grade oil concentrates, retaining and accentuating the naturally distinctive flavors and therapeutic attributes of cannabis. All at the simple press of a button. Life is better MFUSED. Follow our journey @balance.mfused & @mfusedculture
Features
● 1g of Full Spectrum Cannabinoids
● Unique blend of THC to CBN formulated to help bolster and restore mind and body Balance
● Proprietary polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits
● Pure Cannabis derived oil: Non-Hemp CBD based isolate
● Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides
● No Cutting Agents and/or Additives, EVER
● Full Glass Applicator for Easy Application
Featured Cannabinoids: THC + CBN
Cannabis Terpene: Grandaddy Purple
Effects: Promoting Rest and Sleep
BALANCE EFFECTS is a series of Full Spectrum Extracts formulated to drive effects by emphasizing certain combination of cannabinoids. Cannabis Terpenes are then combined with the extract to provide an added layer of complexity and effects of a true cannabis profile.
FULL SPECTRUM HIGH CBD EXTRACTS is a MFUSED favorite from our MMJ roots, our unique full spectrum cannabinoid profiles work together synergistically to provide what is known as the “entourage effect” for maximum benefits.
While the rest of the industry is obsessed with processing oil to maximize concentration and potency, MFUSED remains laser focused on selecting and cultivating only the finest material to deliver cannabis products as they were meant to be. Our advanced extraction technology and pioneering processes create the highest-grade oil concentrates, retaining and accentuating the naturally distinctive flavors and therapeutic attributes of cannabis. All at the simple press of a button. Life is better MFUSED. Follow our journey @balance.mfused & @mfusedculture
Features
● 1g of Full Spectrum Cannabinoids
● Unique blend of THC to CBN formulated to help bolster and restore mind and body Balance
● Proprietary polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits
● Pure Cannabis derived oil: Non-Hemp CBD based isolate
● Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides
● No Cutting Agents and/or Additives, EVER
● Full Glass Applicator for Easy Application
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MFUSED
MFUSED exists to improve and enhance everyday lives. Crafting the most innovative, highest quality, naturally effective products that stay true to the therapeutic power and free spirit of cannabis.
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.