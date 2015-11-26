About this product
1000mg Full Spectrum Cannabinoids
4 different ratios to best fit your needs
Proprietary polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits
Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides
Clean Green Certified
100% Cannabis, No Cutting Agents, No Vitamin E
SERVING:
120 servings per bottle
¼ dropper (0.25ml) per serving
CBD+:
7.6mg per serving
909.1mg per bottle
THC:
0.76mg per serving
90.9mg per bottle
TYPE: Sativa 50/50 Indica
TASTING NOTES: Earthy, Minty, Fruity, Spicy
NOTES:
-Harle-Tsu x AC/DC
-Full Plant Extraction
-Perfectly Even Hybrid
-Known for its anti-inflammatory benefits
-Commonly used for depression, ADD/ADHD, chronic stress, anxiety and panic attacks
-Best for daytime use to help stimulate creativity while keeping you relaxed and stress free
EFFECTS:
-Full body relaxation without couch lock
-Clears the mind
-Provides focused creative energy
-Stress relief
About this strain
Ringo’s Gift is a high-CBD strain that crosses Harle-Tsu and ACDC. It is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and CBD pioneer. Ringo’s Gift comes in several different phenotypes and ratios. The first of which is a “one-for-one” strain, meaning it has an equal ratio of CBD to THC, but Ringo's Gift has seen ratios as steep at 24:1 CBD/THC. This strain has become a favorite in the cannabis clubs of Barcelona, providing a mellow mix of cerebral activity and soothing, full-body relaxation without the “couch lock” effect.
Ringo's Gift effects
Reported by real people like you
115 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
14% | medium
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MFUSED
MFUSED exists to improve and enhance everyday lives. Crafting the most innovative, highest quality, naturally effective products that stay true to the therapeutic power and free spirit of cannabis.
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.
