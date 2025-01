STRAINS Live Diamonds Tank - Black Scotti



TYPE: Hybrid

GENETICS: Biscotti x Zhit

TASTING NOTES: Herbal, Spicy, Woody

CLASSIFICATION: Exotic Strain / Gas Profile



Experience the pinnacle of cannabis luxury with our STRAINS Live Diamonds Tank. We harvest terpenes exclusively from fresh, live, NEVER-frozen flower cultivated by our esteemed partner farms and top genetic houses nationwide. Our process starts with extracting and crystallizing only the purest THCa diamonds from the plant. These high-potency diamonds are melted down and seamlessly blended with our live terpene profiles, allowing the authentic flavors of our cannabis strains to shine through, creating an unparalleled vaping experience. Elevate your journey with pure, potent, and flavorful hits.



+ High Potency & Melted THCa with Live Cannabis Terpenes

+ Custom Tank with Large Ceramic Heating and Optimized Airflow

+ Universal 510 Threaded Hardware

+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring

+ Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides



