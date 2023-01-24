Get ready for game day like never before with our Limited Edition Blue Cherry Blitz TWISTED Disposable Vape! Score big with our bold and unique blend of tart blue raspberry and sweet cherry, combined with our High Potency THC Distillate, it is sure to take your game day experience to the next level and have you feeling like a true MVP.



This Limited Edition Vape is only available for a limited time, so don't wait! Elevate your game day with our exclusive drop and cheer your team the right way!



DISPOSABLE VAPE DESCRIPTION:



TWISTED Disposable Vapes feature the same High Potency THC Extract with a twist of all-natural terpenes that our customers have come to know and love by MFUSED, now in a slim and powerful vaporizer.



- High Potency THC Extract with Natural Terpenes

- Slim & Powerful Hardware

- Fully Rechargeable Device with Micro-USB Port

- Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring

- Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides