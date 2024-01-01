Blue Raspberry

by MFUSED
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

MFUSED TWISTED Flavor Disposable - Blue Raspberry
Tasting Notes: Sweet, Tart, Berry
Type: Hybrid

TWISTED All-In-One Vapes are receiving a full refresh, now featuring all-new flavors, fully colored devices, and additional terpenes for an even more enticing and flavorful experience. Our fan-favorite Twisted Vapes still feature the same high-purity THC Distillate, providing a potent, yet exquisitely tasteful experience that will keep you elevated for hours. Designed with convenience in mind, our vapes require no additional parts and come ready-to-use right out of the packaging. Its slim and discreet design makes it the perfect on-the-go companion, with high-quality components to ensure long-lasting performance and uninterrupted elevation. Join the ranks of true cannabis connoisseurs and discover the future of cannabis consumption. Experience the MFUSED™ difference and enjoy the True Spirit of Cannabis.

+ High Potency & Purity THC Distillate with All-Natural Terpenes
+ Slim & Powerful All-In-One Vaporizer
+ Full Rechargeable Device via Micro-USB
+ Optimized Airflow for Smoother and Bigger Hits
+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring
+ Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides

Follow our journey @mfusedculture.

About this strain

Blue Raspberry, also known as "Blue Razz," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain believed to originate from a Raspberry Kush cross. While little is known about this mystery strain, it's commonly found in cartridges and consumers say it produces easy-going effects that are uplifting and enjoyable. Blue Raspberry offers a sweet flavor profile with skunky undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and headaches. Growers say Blue Raspberry has a flowering time of about 10-12 weeks when cultivated indoors. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this strain - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Blue Raspberry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.