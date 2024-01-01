MFUSED TWISTED Flavor Disposable - Blue Raspberry

Tasting Notes: Sweet, Tart, Berry

Type: Hybrid



TWISTED All-In-One Vapes are receiving a full refresh, now featuring all-new flavors, fully colored devices, and additional terpenes for an even more enticing and flavorful experience. Our fan-favorite Twisted Vapes still feature the same high-purity THC Distillate, providing a potent, yet exquisitely tasteful experience that will keep you elevated for hours. Designed with convenience in mind, our vapes require no additional parts and come ready-to-use right out of the packaging. Its slim and discreet design makes it the perfect on-the-go companion, with high-quality components to ensure long-lasting performance and uninterrupted elevation. Join the ranks of true cannabis connoisseurs and discover the future of cannabis consumption. Experience the MFUSED™ difference and enjoy the True Spirit of Cannabis.



+ High Potency & Purity THC Distillate with All-Natural Terpenes

+ Slim & Powerful All-In-One Vaporizer

+ Full Rechargeable Device via Micro-USB

+ Optimized Airflow for Smoother and Bigger Hits

+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring

+ Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides



Follow our journey @mfusedculture.

Show more