Elevate your game and tee off the right way with our Limited Edition Bubble Bogey TWISTED Disposable Vape! Whether you're relaxing by the course or taking those long drives straight down the fairway, our bubble gum and cotton candy flavored vape with High Potency THC Distillate will have you feeling at ease with every puff.



This Limited Edition Vape is only available for a limited time, try it now and see why our vapes are the perfect addition for your golf bag!



DISPOSABLE VAPE DESCRIPTION:



TWISTED Disposable Vapes feature the same High Potency THC Extract with a twist of all-natural terpenes that our customers have come to know and love by MFUSED, now in a slim and powerful vaporizer.



- High Potency THC Extract with Natural Terpenes

- Slim & Powerful Hardware

- Fully Rechargeable Device with Micro-USB Port

- Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring

- Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides