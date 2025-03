Holiday Limited-Edition TWISTED Disposable - Candy Cane



TYPE: Hybrid

TASTING NOTES: Sweet, Minty, Peppermint



Experience the timeless delight of the holiday season with our Holiday Limited-Edition TWISTED Disposable. This enchanting blend of peppermint and sweet hard candy captures the essence of warm and cherished memories. Indulge in the holiday spirit this year with our Candy Cane vape - a seasonal sensation only available for a limited time.



+ Mouth-Watering Flavors from All-Natural Terpenes

+ Require no additional part and come ready-to-use right out of the packaging

+ Slim & discreet design, perfect on-the-go companion

+ High-quality components to ensure long-lasting performance

+ Full Rechargeable Device via USB-C

+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring

+ Independently tested to ensure product safety



Follow our journey @mfusedculture, @mfused_, and @mfused_deals!

