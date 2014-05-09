About this product
STRAIN BREAKDOWN:
Genetics: Pineapple x Skunk #1 x Cheese
Type: Hybrid
Taste: Pineapple, Sour, Skunk, Cheese
Effects: Heady, Euphoric, Relax
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INFO:
+ Full Spectrum Cannabinoids
+ Proprietary Polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits
+ Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides
+ Clean Green Certified
+ 100% Cannabis, No Cutting Agents, No Vitamin E
+ Genuine CCELL Cartridges with proprietary ceramic heating technology
+ Universal 510 threading
+ 1 Full Gram per cartridge
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Our Full Spectrum Co2 cannabis oil is a culmination of artisan excellence aspiring to balance purity, potency, and flavor. Our flagship full spectrum vapor oil presents a whole plant profile, enhancing full cannabinoid and terpene retention. The MFUSED evolution of super-critical CO2 extraction techniques is completed by utilizing “minimal impact” and organic processing methods. We MFUSED the beneficial elements of cannabis with a vision of feeling good and being happy. Naturally potent, pure and uncut. Follow our journey @mfusedculture
Genetics: Pineapple x Skunk #1 x Cheese
Type: Hybrid
Taste: Pineapple, Sour, Skunk, Cheese
Effects: Heady, Euphoric, Relax
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INFO:
+ Full Spectrum Cannabinoids
+ Proprietary Polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits
+ Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides
+ Clean Green Certified
+ 100% Cannabis, No Cutting Agents, No Vitamin E
+ Genuine CCELL Cartridges with proprietary ceramic heating technology
+ Universal 510 threading
+ 1 Full Gram per cartridge
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Our Full Spectrum Co2 cannabis oil is a culmination of artisan excellence aspiring to balance purity, potency, and flavor. Our flagship full spectrum vapor oil presents a whole plant profile, enhancing full cannabinoid and terpene retention. The MFUSED evolution of super-critical CO2 extraction techniques is completed by utilizing “minimal impact” and organic processing methods. We MFUSED the beneficial elements of cannabis with a vision of feeling good and being happy. Naturally potent, pure and uncut. Follow our journey @mfusedculture
About this strain
Pineapple Chunk is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cheese with Skunk #1 and Pineapple. Pineapple Chunk produces heavy, full-body effects accompanied by a buzzy head high. This strain features flavors that are tart, skunky, earthy and cheesy with undertones of pineapple. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Chunk to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and anxiety. Growers say this strain is resistant to mold and disease. Pineapple Chunk has a flowering time of 55 days and is best grown indoors.
Pineapple Chunk effects
Reported by real people like you
270 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MFUSED
MFUSED exists to improve and enhance everyday lives. Crafting the most innovative, highest quality, naturally effective products that stay true to the therapeutic power and free spirit of cannabis.
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.