STRAINS Live Diamonds Tank - Code Red



Experience a Code Red terpene emergency with MFUSED's exclusive Washington State offering! Our Limited-Edition RED Tank hardware delivers a burst of spicy fruit with a citrus finish. Elevate your journey to the pinnacle of cannabis luxury with our STRAINS Live Diamonds Tank, where pure THCa diamonds and live terpenes create an unparalleled vaping experience. Available now while supplies last.



+ High Potency & Melted THCa with Live Cannabis Terpenes

+ Custom Tank with Large Ceramic Heating and Optimized Airflow

+ Universal 510 Threaded Hardware

+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring

+ Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides



