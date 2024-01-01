Code Red - STRAINS Live Diamonds RED Tank

by MFUSED
THC —CBD —

About this product

STRAINS Live Diamonds Tank - Code Red

Experience a Code Red terpene emergency with MFUSED's exclusive Washington State offering! Our Limited-Edition RED Tank hardware delivers a burst of spicy fruit with a citrus finish. Elevate your journey to the pinnacle of cannabis luxury with our STRAINS Live Diamonds Tank, where pure THCa diamonds and live terpenes create an unparalleled vaping experience. Available now while supplies last.

+ High Potency & Melted THCa with Live Cannabis Terpenes
+ Custom Tank with Large Ceramic Heating and Optimized Airflow
+ Universal 510 Threaded Hardware
+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring
+ Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides

Follow our journey @mfusedproducts and @mfusedculture!

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.