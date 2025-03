Breast Cancer Awareness TWISTED Disposable - Cosmo



TYPE: Hybrid

TASTING NOTES: Sweet, Fruity, Citrus



Introducing our Breast Cancer Awareness TWISTED Disposable - Cosmo. This limited-edition vape offers a unique flavor profile with sweet, fruity, and citrus-tasting notes. This product is delicious and supports a great cause, with a percentage of sales being donated to Bosom Buddies charity. Join us in the fight against breast cancer while savoring the flavors of Cosmo.



+ High Potency Distillate with Natural Terpenes

+ 1g Gram Oil in All-in-One Disposable Vape

+ Micro-USB Rechargeable

+ Sleek & Powerful Hardware

+ Optimized Airflow for Bigger Clouds & Better Flavor

+ Independently batch-tested to ensure no harmful pesticides

+ No Cutting Agents and/or Additives, EVER



