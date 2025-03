College Sports Ltd. Ed STRAINS LIVE DIAMONDS Disposable - Cougar Piss



TYPE: Indica

GENETICS: Cat Piss x Trophy Wife

TASTING NOTES: Gassy, Creamy, Nutty

CLASSIFICATION: Exotic Strain / Gas Profile



Ignite your passion for college sports with this exclusive disposable vape. Enjoy the pure essence of live diamonds in this limited-edition Cougar Piss strain—experience unrivaled potency and a burst of terpene-rich flavor in every puff. Whether you're a sports enthusiast or a connoisseur, this is the ultimate collectible for fans. Get your hands on the Cougar Piss strain while it lasts!



+ Nuanced and true-to-life Cannabis flavor profiles from Live Cannabis Terpenes

+ Require no additional part and come ready-to-use right out of the packaging

+ Slim & discreet design, perfect on-the-go companion

+ High-quality components to ensure long-lasting performance

+ Full rechargeable device via USB-C

+ Zero artificial additives and flavoring

+ Independently tested to ensure product safety



Follow our journey @mfusedculture, @mfused_, and @mfused_deals!

read more