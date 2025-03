College Sports Ltd. Ed TERP SAUCE Cured Disposable - Dawg Pound



TYPE: Indica

GENETICS: Durban Dawg x London Pound Cake

TASTING NOTES: Sweet, Fruity, Baked Goods

CLASSIFICATION: Exotic Strain / Dessert Profile



The Dawg Pound strain kicks off with a delightful cookie flavor and wraps up with hints of berries and chocolate. This unique strain offers a delightful experience for both your taste buds and your state of mind. It delivers a delicious, enjoyable, and calming high. Don't fumble your chance to try this limited edition vape by MFUSED.



+ BHO Cured Resin Extract

+ 1g Gram Oil in All-in-One Disposable Vape

+ Full rechargeable device via USB-C

+ Sleek & Powerful Hardware

+ Optimized Airflow for Bigger Clouds & Better Flavor

+ Independently batch-tested to ensure no harmful pesticides

+ No Cutting Agents and/or Additives, EVER



