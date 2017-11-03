Diamond OG

by MFUSED
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

MFUSED STRAINS Live Resin Disposable – Diamond OG

Genetics: OG Kush x Unknown
Taste: Creamy, Sweet, Pine
Classification: Kush Exotic
Type: Indica

MFUSED STRAINS Live Resin Disposable
- A High Potency THC Extract with Live Resin Cannabis Terpenes Disposable Vape Pen
- Nuanced and true-to-life Cannabis flavor profiles from Live Resin Cannabis Terpenes
- Require no additional parts and come ready-to-use right out of the packaging
- Slim & discreet design, perfect on-the-go companion
- High-quality components to ensure long-lasting performance
- Full rechargeable device via USB-C
- Zero artificial additives and flavoring
- Independently tested to ensure product safety

Get ready to score big with our limited-edition flavors and strains that pay homage to the champions that unite our communities on and off the field!

This campaign is more than just cannabis—it's about celebrating the spirit of unity and community. We want to rally around the teams that have become the beating heart of our cities, symbolizing resilience, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence.

Join us as we celebrate the heart and soul of our city through our game-changing Sports campaign this summer!

About this strain

Diamond OG is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush and an unknown strain. Diamond OG is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Diamond OG effects include sleepy, hungry, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Diamond OG when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by an unknown breeder, Diamond OG features flavors like herbal, pine, and woody. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Diamond OG  typically ranges from $35–$220. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Diamond OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

