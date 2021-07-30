Maui Pineapple - Strain Specific Distillate Cartridge
by MFUSED
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Product rating:
Strain rating:
About this product
STRAIN BREAKDOWN:
Genetics: Maui Wowie x Pineapple Chunk
Type: Sativa
Taste: Sweet, Sour, Tropical, Pineapple
Effect: Happy, Energized, Social, Relaxed
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INFO:
+ Superior Taste and Immediate Peak High
+ THC Distillate with Strain-Specific Cannabis Terpenes
+ Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides
+ Clean Green Certified
+ 100% Cannabis, No Cutting Agents, No Vitamin E
+ Genuine CCELL Cartridges with proprietary ceramic heating technology
+ Universal 510 threading
+ 1 Full Gram per cartridge
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis terpenes, the unique natural flavor molecules found in cannabis, for a superior taste and immediate peak high.
Utilizing the most advanced wiped-film short path molecular distillation and cannabinoid isolation technology, our pure golden THC Clear concentrate packs a Kung-Fu punch. By optimizing the steam capture of pure THC oil, we ensure that our Clear is fully activated and ready to make an instantaneous impact. Fans often describe the high from our Clear as euphoric or almost psychedelic. Your ideal partner for transcending metaphysical boundaries. Follow our journey @mfusedculture
Genetics: Maui Wowie x Pineapple Chunk
Type: Sativa
Taste: Sweet, Sour, Tropical, Pineapple
Effect: Happy, Energized, Social, Relaxed
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INFO:
+ Superior Taste and Immediate Peak High
+ THC Distillate with Strain-Specific Cannabis Terpenes
+ Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides
+ Clean Green Certified
+ 100% Cannabis, No Cutting Agents, No Vitamin E
+ Genuine CCELL Cartridges with proprietary ceramic heating technology
+ Universal 510 threading
+ 1 Full Gram per cartridge
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis terpenes, the unique natural flavor molecules found in cannabis, for a superior taste and immediate peak high.
Utilizing the most advanced wiped-film short path molecular distillation and cannabinoid isolation technology, our pure golden THC Clear concentrate packs a Kung-Fu punch. By optimizing the steam capture of pure THC oil, we ensure that our Clear is fully activated and ready to make an instantaneous impact. Fans often describe the high from our Clear as euphoric or almost psychedelic. Your ideal partner for transcending metaphysical boundaries. Follow our journey @mfusedculture
About this strain
Maui Pineapple Chunk is a 50/50 hybrid bred by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank, who crossed Pineapple Chunk with their Nāhiku Maui Wowie to create this balanced Hawaiian strain. Sweet and sour tropical flavors reminiscent of this strain’s homeland deliver you to a calm, uplifted mindset far away from stress.
Maui Pineapple Chunk effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative
Aroused
75% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MFUSED
MFUSED exists to improve and enhance everyday lives. Crafting the most innovative, highest quality, naturally effective products that stay true to the therapeutic power and free spirit of cannabis.
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.