BALANCE EFFECTS Jefe - ENERGY



THC + THC-V



BALANCE EFFECTS is a series of targeted cannabinoids that drive effects by emphasizing combinations of specific cannabinoids. Cannabis terpenes are then combined with the extract to provide an added layer of complexity and the effects of a true cannabis profile.



+ Energy: Elevate your senses with a special blend of THC and the innovative THC-V.

+ Unique blend of Minor Cannabinoids for targeted effects

+ ON/OFF button for added user control and efficiency

+ Brand new ergonomic shape, perfect on-the-go companion

+ Custom-designed atomizer, tuned for the most authentic expression of our extracts

+ Spark Button allows for a fully customized cannabis experience

+ Button controls device on/off, cold-start, and variable temperature settings

+ Fast charging via USB-C with multi-day Battery Life

+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring

+ Independently tested to ensure product safety



Follow our journey @mfusedproducts and @mfusedculture!

read more