Veterans Limited-Edition FULL SPECTRUM Disposable - Falcon 9



TYPE: Sativa

GENETICS: Sunset Sherb x Tina

TASTING NOTES: Gassy, Sweet, Creamy

CLASSIFICATION: Exotic Strain / Citrus Profile



Elevate your vaping experience with our Veterans Limited-Edition FULL SPECTRUM Disposable - Falcon 9. This exclusive vape combines top-notch performance with a heartfelt mission. For every purchase, we donate a portion of the proceeds to Dogs4Vets charity, which enables disabled veterans to train and certify their own service dogs. Elevate your vaping experience and positively impact the lives of our nation's heroes today!



+ BHO Cured Resin Extract

+ 1g Gram Oil in All-in-One Disposable Vape

+ Full rechargeable device via USB-C

+ Sleek & Powerful Hardware

+ Optimized Airflow for Bigger Clouds & Better Flavor

+ Independently batch-tested to ensure no harmful pesticides

+ No Cutting Agents and/or Additives, EVER



Follow our journey @mfusedculture, @mfused_, and @mfused_deals!

read more