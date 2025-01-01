About this product
Falcon 9
MFUSEDVape pens
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
This indica-dominant strain from Exotic Genetix crosses Sunset Sherbert with Tina. Falcon 9 is noted for a smooth, gassy ice cream flavor profile that comes from dark purple buds accented by vibrant orange pistils. Meant for indica lovers, Falcon 9 is known to start as a strong head high before settling into the body. Patients report that it can help with chronic pain, depression, and PTSD.
