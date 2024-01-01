About this product
Frozen Grapes
by MFUSED
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Frozen Grapes is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the effects of Frozen Grapes - if you've smoked this strain recently, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item