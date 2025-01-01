About this product
STRAINS Live Diamonds Jefe - Granddaddy Purple
TYPE: Indica
GENETICS: Mendo Purps x Skunk x Afghani
TASTING NOTES: Sweet, Fruity, Candy
CLASSIFICATION: Legacy Strain / Sweet Profile
Experience the pinnacle of cannabis luxury with our NEW STRAINS Live Diamonds Jefe Disposable. We harvest terpenes exclusively from fresh, live, NEVER-frozen flower cultivated by our esteemed partner farms and top genetic houses nationwide. Our process starts with extracting and crystallizing only the purest THCa diamonds from the plant. These high-potency diamonds are melted down and seamlessly blended with our live terpene profiles, allowing the authentic flavors of our cannabis strains to shine through, creating an unparalleled vaping experience. Elevate your journey with pure, potent, and flavorful hits.
+ True-to-Strain Cannabis Profiles from Live Terpenes
+ High Potency Effects from Melted THCa Diamonds
+ ON/OFF button for added user control and efficiency
+ Brand new ergonomic shape, perfect on-the-go companion
+ Custom-designed atomizer, tuned for the most authentic expression of our extracts
+ Spark Button allows for a fully customized cannabis experience
+ Button controls device on/off, cold-start, and variable temperature settings
+ Fast charging via USB-C with multi-day Battery Life
+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring
+ Independently tested to ensure product safety
Follow our journey @mfusedproducts and @mfusedculture!
