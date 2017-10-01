Green Crack

by MFUSED
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
STRAINS Live Resin Disposable - Green Crack

TYPE: Sativa
GENETICS: Skunk #1 x Skunk #1
TASTING NOTES: Pine, Citrus, Sweet
CLASSIFICATION: Legacy Strain / Haze Profile

Our New MFUSED STRAINS All-In-One Vape represents the cutting-edge of high-potency cannabis experiences. Now with Live Resin Cannabis Terpenes, this vape offers a nuanced and true-to-life cannabis flavor profile that's unparalleled in the industry. Designed with convenience in mind, our vapes require no additional parts and come ready-to-use right out of the packaging. Its slim and discreet design makes it the perfect on-the-go companion, with high-quality components to ensure long-lasting performance and uninterrupted elevation. Join the ranks of true cannabis connoisseurs and discover the future of cannabis consumption. Experience the MFUSED™ difference and enjoy the True Spirit of Cannabis.

+ High Potency & Purity THC Distillate with Live Resin Cannabis Terpenes
+ Slim & Powerful All-In-One Vaporizer
+ Full Rechargeable Device via Micro-USB
+ Optimized Airflow for Smoother and Bigger Hits
+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring
+ Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides

Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

