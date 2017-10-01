STRAINS Live Resin Disposable - Green Crack



TYPE: Sativa

GENETICS: Skunk #1 x Skunk #1

TASTING NOTES: Pine, Citrus, Sweet

CLASSIFICATION: Legacy Strain / Haze Profile



Our New MFUSED STRAINS All-In-One Vape represents the cutting-edge of high-potency cannabis experiences. Now with Live Resin Cannabis Terpenes, this vape offers a nuanced and true-to-life cannabis flavor profile that's unparalleled in the industry. Designed with convenience in mind, our vapes require no additional parts and come ready-to-use right out of the packaging. Its slim and discreet design makes it the perfect on-the-go companion, with high-quality components to ensure long-lasting performance and uninterrupted elevation. Join the ranks of true cannabis connoisseurs and discover the future of cannabis consumption. Experience the MFUSED™ difference and enjoy the True Spirit of Cannabis.



+ High Potency & Purity THC Distillate with Live Resin Cannabis Terpenes

+ Slim & Powerful All-In-One Vaporizer

+ Full Rechargeable Device via Micro-USB

+ Optimized Airflow for Smoother and Bigger Hits

+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring

+ Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides



