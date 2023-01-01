Get ready to chill out with our New Limited Edition ICY BLUE Disposable Vapes! The taste of sweet and tart blue raspberries plus icy coolness, gives you the feeling of biting into a frozen treat on a hot summer day. Each inhale provides a burst of flavors and a powerful kick of THC distillate that will have you feeling euphoric in no time. Our unique blend of all-natural flavors and pure THC distillate delivers a smooth and satisfying vaping experience that's unlike anything else. Our sleek and powerful device also makes it easy to take it with you wherever you go, perfect for those looking for a convenient way to enjoy the benefits of cannabis.



This Limited Edition Flavor is only available for a short time, try it now and discover the ultimate frozen treat of the vaping world!



DISPOSABLE VAPE DESCRIPTION:



TWISTED Disposable Vapes feature the same High Potency THC Extract with a twist of all-natural terpenes that our customers have come to know and love by MFUSED, now in a slim and powerful vaporizer.



- High Potency THC Extract with Natural Terpenes

- Slim & Powerful Hardware

- Fully Rechargeable Device with Micro-USB Port

- Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring

- Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides