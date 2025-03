Hockey Limited-Edition TWISTED Disposable - Icy Lychee



TYPE: Hybrid

TASTING NOTES: Sweet, Fruity, Fresh



Hey there! Tired of sitting in the penalty box of boring flavors? Want a slapshot of sweet and tropical taste that's as cool as ice? Why the puck not? Get yourself a TWISTED Icy Lychee vape while supplies last.



This campaign is more than just cannabis — it's about celebrating the spirit of unity and community. We want to rally around the teams that have become the beating heart of our cities, symbolizing resilience, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence.



+ Mouth-Watering Flavors from All-Natural Terpenes

+ Require no additional part and come ready-to-use right out of the packaging

+ Slim & discreet design, perfect on-the-go companion

+ High-quality components to ensure long-lasting performance

+ Full Rechargeable Device via USB-C

+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring

+ Independently tested to ensure product safety



Follow our journey @mfusedculture, @mfused_, and @mfused_deals!

read more