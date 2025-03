Breast Cancer Awareness FULL SPECTRUM Disposable - Lavender Haze



TYPE: Indica

GENETICS: G-13 Haze x Lavender

TASTING NOTES: Floral, Herbal, Pine

CLASSIFICATION: Exotic Strain / Haze Profile



Introducing our Breast Cancer Awareness FULL SPECTRUM Disposable - Lavender Haze. This limited-edition vape combines the powerful G-13 Haze and soothing Lavender in a well-balanced and flavorful experience. Expect a delightful floral, herbal, and pine blend in every puff. For every purchase, a portion of the proceeds goes to the Bosom Buddies charity, dedicated to raising awareness and supporting individuals fighting breast cancer.



+ BHO Extract

+ 1g Gram Oil in All-in-One Disposable Vape

+ Micro-USB Rechargeable

+ Sleek & Powerful Hardware

+ Optimized Airflow for Bigger Clouds & Better Flavor

+ Independently batch-tested to ensure no harmful pesticides

+ No Cutting Agents and/or Additives, EVER



Follow our journey @mfusedculture, @mfused_, and @mfused_deals!

