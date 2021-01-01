Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand MFUSED

MFUSED

MFUSED Micro-Serving CBD Oral Spray: Lemonade 1:1 CBD

About this product

MFUSED Micro-Serving CBD Oral Spray: Lemonade (1:1 CBD to THC)
+ 100% Pure Cannabis Extract (Not Hemp)
+ Highly Purified Cannabis Distillate with Coconut Oil and Natural Terpenes
+ In a Convenient and Discreet Micro-Serving Spray Bottle
+ Clean Green Certified
+ No Artificial Additives and/or Flavoring, Ever
+ Independently Lab Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Serving Size:
1 serving per spray
2mg per spray
50 servings per bottle
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!