Holiday Limited-Edition STRAINS LIVE DIAMONDS Tank - North Star



TYPE: Hybrid

GENETICS: Northern Lights x Afghani

TASTING NOTES: Herbal, Sweet, Spicy

CLASSIFICATION: Exotic Strain / Haze Profile



Embark on a journey guided by the North Star, leading you to the heights of the Kush mountains. North Star, a delightful cross of spicy-sweet exotic haze, offers a soothing and joyous experience, making it the perfect companion for your cozy holiday nights. This exclusive blend is only available for a limited time, so seize the opportunity to elevate your holiday season.



+ Nuanced and true-to-life Cannabis flavor profiles from Live Cannabis Terpenes

+ Require no additional part and come ready-to-use right out of the packaging

+ Slim & discreet design, perfect on-the-go companion

+ High-quality components to ensure long-lasting performance

+ Full rechargeable device via USB-C

+ Zero artificial additives and flavoring

+ Independently tested to ensure product safety



Follow our journey @mfusedculture, @mfused_, and @mfused_deals!

read more