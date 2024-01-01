Peach Ringz

by MFUSED
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

MFUSED STRAINS Live Resin Tanks - Peach Ringz

Genetics: Marionberry x Eddy OG
Tasting Notes: Citrus, Sweet, Sour
Classification: Exotic, Citrus, Indica

MFUSED STRAINS Tank is getting refreshed with a new and improved formula of Live Resin Cannabis Terpenes to create the most nuanced and true-to-life cannabis flavor profile yet. Paired with our custom tank hardware that features a large ceramic heating element and optimized air flow for an unmatched smoothness and flavor with the biggest clouds in a 510 threaded device. Our tanks will work with most 510 threaded batteries, but it is designed for peak performance and form with MFUSED’s Smart Batteries.

Join the ranks of true cannabis connoisseurs and discover the future of cannabis consumption. Experience the MFUSED™ difference and enjoy the True Spirit of Cannabis.

+ High Potency & Purity THC Distillate with Live Resin Cannabis Terpenes
+ Custom Tank with Large Ceramic Heating and Optimized Airflow
+ Universal 510 Threaded Hardware
+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring
+ Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides

About this strain

Peach Ringz is a hybrid cannabis strain made by crossing Marionberry with Eddy OG, and like their candy namesake, these verdant buds shine bright with trichomes. Reviewers on Leafly say Peach Ringz makes them feel happy, focused, and tingly. Peach Ringz has 21% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain ideal for moderately experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene; the nose is tropical and with a sweet peach flavor. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of depression, stress, and anxiety. The original breeder of Peach Ringz is Dying Breed Seeds.

