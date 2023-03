Introducing Peach O's All-in-One vape, loaded with high-potency THC distillate for a deliciously potent experience. Unleash the juicy sweetness of summer with every puff. Satisfy your sweet tooth and your inner adventurer with a flavor explosion like no other. Get ready for a ride on the wild side with Peachy O's All-in-One, available now.



This Limited Edition Flavor is only available for a short time, don't miss out on this delicious experience that will transport you back to summertime memories!



DISPOSABLE VAPE DESCRIPTION:



TWISTED Disposable Vapes features the same High Potency THC Extract with a twist of all-natural terpenes that our customers have come to know and love by MFUSED, now in a slim and powerful vaporizer.



- High Potency THC Extract with Natural Terpenes

- Slim & Powerful Hardware

- Fully Rechargeable Device with Micro-USB Port

- Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring

- Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides

