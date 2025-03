Breast Cancer Awareness STRAINS LIVE DIAMOND Disposable - Pink Lady Kush



TYPE: Indica

GENETICS: Black Cherry Soda x Space Queen

TASTING NOTES: Sweet, Fruity, Creamy

CLASSIFICATION: Exotic Strain / Gas Profile



Introducing our Breast Cancer Awareness STRAINS LIVE DIAMOND Disposable - Pink Lady Kush. This limited-edition vape is a potent blend of Black Cherry Soda and Space Queen genetics, resulting in a truly unique and flavorful experience. For every purchase, a portion of the proceeds is donated to Bosom Buddies, a charity dedicated to supporting and empowering those affected by breast cancer. Make a difference while enjoying a high-quality strain with Pink Lady Kush.



+ High Potency Distillate with Live Resin Terpenes

+ 1g Gram Oil in All-in-One Disposable Vape

+ Micro-USB Rechargeable

+ Sleek & Powerful Hardware

+ Optimized Airflow for Bigger Clouds & Better Flavor

+ Independently batch-tested to ensure no harmful pesticides

+ No Cutting Agents and/or Additives, EVER



Follow our journey @mfusedculture, @mfused_, and @mfused_deals!

read more