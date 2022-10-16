About this product
About this strain
Project 4516 effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
26% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
26% of people report feeling relaxed
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!