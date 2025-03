Hockey Limited-Edition STRAINS LIVE DIAMONDS Disposable - Puck Yeah



TYPE: Indica

GENETICS: Super Skelly Hash Plant x Northern Lights #1

TASTING NOTES: Skunky, Pungent, Spicy

CLASSIFICATION: Exotic Strain / Gas Profile



Get crakin' on this limited-time strain offering from MFUSED. Want to experience an exotic, gassy strain that'll blow your face off? Puck Yeah, you do!



This campaign is more than just cannabis — it's about celebrating the spirit of unity and community. We want to rally around the teams that have become the beating heart of our cities, symbolizing resilience, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence.



+ Nuanced and true-to-life Cannabis flavor profiles from Live Cannabis Terpenes

+ Require no additional part and come ready-to-use right out of the packaging

+ Slim & discreet design, perfect on-the-go companion

+ High-quality components to ensure long-lasting performance

+ Full rechargeable device via USB-C

+ Zero artificial additives and flavoring

+ Independently tested to ensure product safety



Follow our journey @mfusedculture, @mfused_, and @mfused_deals!

