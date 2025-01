Halloween Limited-Edition TWISTED Disposable - Pumpkin Spice Latte



TYPE: Hybrid

TASTING NOTES: Pumpkins, Spices, Lattes



Introducing our Halloween Limited-Edition TWISTED Disposable - Pumpkin Spice Latte! Embrace the spirit of the season with a twist on a classic favorite. Enjoy the convenience of our disposable vape while savoring the delightful combination of creamy pumpkin spice and a hint of latte flavor, perfect for savoring the crisp autumn moments. Get your taste buds in the Halloween mood with every puff. Don't miss out on this limited-time treat – grab your TWISTED Pumpkin Spice Latte today!



+ High Potency Distillate with Natural Terpenes

+ 1g Gram Oil in All-in-One Disposable Vape

+ Micro-USB Rechargeable

+ Sleek & Powerful Hardware

+ Optimized Airflow for Bigger Clouds & Better Flavor

+ Independently batch-tested to ensure no harmful pesticides

+ No Cutting Agents and/or Additives, EVER



