MFUSED TWISTED: Raspberry Donut



TYPE: hybrid

TASTE: sweet, tangy, fruity, creamy



LAST PRISONER PROJECT:

At MFUSED, we're on a mission to shatter the status quo in the cannabis industry and make a difference in people's lives. We're committed to fighting for the modernization of cannabis laws and pushing for the decriminalization of cannabis across the United States. We believe in restitution for those who have been impacted by the misguided "War on Drugs," including supporting the immediate release of those who are incarcerated for non-violent Cannabis crimes.

That's why we're thrilled to announce our plans for 2023. Starting April, we're pledging to help educate our community and raise funds for the Last Prisoner Project. We're kicking off our year-long initiative with a fundraiser in Washington and Arizona, and we can't wait to see the impact we can make together.

Join us as we work towards a better future for the cannabis industry and for those who have been affected by unjust laws. Only by working together will we be able to make a difference and create real change.

