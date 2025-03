Football Limited-Edition STRAINS LIVE DIAMONDS Disposable - Red Sea



TYPE: Sativa

GENETICS: Egyptian Landrace

TASTING NOTES: Menthol, Spicy, Herbal

CLASSIFICATION: Legacy Strain / Haze Profile



Introducing our limited-edition Football STRAINS LIVE DIAMONDS Disposable - Red Sea. This disposable vape combines the refreshing flavors of menthol, spicy, and herbal notes, creating a unique and satisfying experience. But it's more than just a cannabis product – it's an homage to the champions that bring our communities together, both on and off the field. Join us in celebrating the spirit of unity and community as we rally around the teams that embody resilience, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence.



+ Nuanced and true-to-life Cannabis flavor profiles from Live Cannabis Terpenes

+ Require no additional part and come ready-to-use right out of the packaging

+ Slim & discreet design, perfect on-the-go companion

+ High-quality components to ensure long-lasting performance

+ Full rechargeable device via USB-C

+ Independently tested to ensure product safety



