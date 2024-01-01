Sasquatch

by MFUSED
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

MFUSED STRAINS Live Resin Disposable – Sasquatch

Genetics: Grape Ape x Suge Pure Kush x Uzbekistani Hash Plant
Taste: Berry, Fruity, Sweet
Classification: Sweet Exotic
Type: Hybrid

MFUSED STRAINS Live Resin Disposable
A High Potency THC Extract with Live Resin Cannabis Terpenes Disposable Vape Pen
- Nuanced and true-to-life Cannabis flavor profiles from Live Resin Cannabis Terpenes
- Require no additional part and come ready-to-use right out of the packaging
- Slim & discreet design, perfect on-the-go companion
- High-quality components to ensure long-lasting performance
- Full rechargeable device via USB-C
- Zero artificial additives and flavoring
- Independently tested to ensure product safety

Get ready to score big with our limited-edition flavors and strains that pay homage to the champions that unite our communities on and off the field!

This campaign is more than just cannabis—it's about celebrating the spirit of unity and community. We want to rally around the teams that have become the beating heart of our cities, symbolizing resilience, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence.

Join us as we celebrate the heart and soul of our city through our game-changing Sports campaign this summer!

About this strain

Sasquatch is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Pacific Northwest Growers. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sasquatch - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

