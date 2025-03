Veterans Limited-Edition STRAINS LIVE DIAMOND Disposable - Sky Pilot



TYPE: Hybrid

GENETICS: Blue Dream x Snow Lotus

TASTING NOTES: Berry, Pine, Spicy

CLASSIFICATION: Exotic Strain / Dessert Profile



Introducing our Limited-Edition Veterans STRAINS LIVE DIAMOND Disposable - Sky Pilot. With every purchase, a portion of the proceeds goes towards supporting Dogs4Vets charity. This organization assists disabled veterans in training their own service dogs, providing lifetime, no-cost service dog training and certification. Experience the smooth and flavorful Sky Pilot strain while supporting a meaningful cause.



+ Nuanced and true-to-life Cannabis flavor profiles from Live Cannabis Terpenes

+ Require no additional part and come ready-to-use right out of the packaging

+ Slim & discreet design, perfect on-the-go companion

+ High-quality components to ensure long-lasting performance

+ Full rechargeable device via USB-C

+ Zero artificial additives and flavoring

+ Independently tested to ensure product safety



