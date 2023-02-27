Indulge in a sweet escape with our Strawberry Kiwi flavored cannabis vape. Infused with high-potency THC distillate, each puff promises a tantalizing taste of tropical paradise. Experience the perfect balance of juicy kiwi and sun-ripened strawberries, creating a sensational aroma that will leave you in a state of euphoria. Elevate your senses and indulge in the ultimate blend of flavor and potency. Try it now and discover why our Strawberry Kiwi vape is the choice of connoisseurs.



This Limited Edition Flavor is only available for a short time, don't miss out on this delicious experience that will transport you back to summertime memories!



DISPOSABLE VAPE DESCRIPTION:



TWISTED Disposable Vapes features the same High Potency THC Extract with a twist of all-natural terpenes that our customers have come to know and love by MFUSED, now in a slim and powerful vaporizer.



- High Potency THC Extract with Natural Terpenes

- Slim & Powerful Hardware

- Fully Rechargeable Device with Micro-USB Port

- Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring

- Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides

