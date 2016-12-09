MFUSED
TECHNIQ - Narnia (by Soulshine)
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
NARNIA
Genetics: Jack Herer x Trainwreck
Type: Sativa
Effects: Uplifting, Focused, Creative
Terpenes: Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Pinene
Aroma: Sweet, Pine, Lemon
GARDEN - Soulshine
Grow: Peat x Pearlite
Feed: Salt base x Beneficial Microbes
Lights: Veg: LED, Flower: 1000w Full Spectrum DE
Cure: 14 Day Dry + 21 Day Cold Room Cure
FULL SPECTRUM SINGLE ORIGIN TERP SAUCE
+ MFUSED's Ultimate Cannabis Vapor Experience
+ Featuring Top Shelf Flower from Premier Gardens
+ Exclusive CCELL Tank System for Techniq
+ 360˚ Heating Coil Embedded in Porous Ceramic
+ 1 Full Gram
+ Clean Green Certified
TECHNIQ is MFUSED’s most premium line of Cannabis vapor tank, only utilizing carefully hand selected top shelf flowers cultivated by premier gardens around WA state. TECHNIQ is the culmination between passionate master growers, decade-long experienced extractors and innovative market-leading technology all put into one.
CCELL™ Proprietary Ceramic Technology
Process of high temperature sintering creates countless nanoscale inlet holes on CCELL’s ceramic heating core. CCELL’s patented ceramic formula paired with a larger heating element and wider tank allows for seamless dispersion and vaporization of every last drop of oil without sacrificing any flavor or potency.
While the rest of the industry is obsessed with processing oil to maximize concentration and potency, MFUSED remains laser focused on selecting and cultivating only the finest material to deliver cannabis products as they were meant to be. Our advanced extraction technology and pioneering processes create the highest-grade oil concentrates, retaining and accentuating the naturally distinctive flavors and therapeutic attributes of cannabis. All at the simple press of a button. Life is better MFUSED. Follow our journey @techniqbymfused
Narnia effects
Reported by real people like you
74 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
63% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!