About this product
Genetics: Tropicana Cookies x Mint Chocolate Chip
Type: Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Effects: Creative, Focus, Uplifting
Terpenes: Limonene, Pinene
Aroma: Citrus, Fruity, Pine, Sour
GARDEN - FREDDY'S FUEGO
Grow: Cloud Coir from Char Coir
Feed: Hand Tailored Proprietary Mix
Lights: Fluorescent (pre-veg), CMH (veg), HPS (flower)
Cure: Hang Dry at 62F 60% Humidity for 8-14days
FULL SPECTRUM SINGLE ORIGIN TERP SAUCE
+ MFUSED's Ultimate Cannabis Vapor Experience
+ Featuring Top Shelf Flower from Premier Gardens
+ Exclusive CCELL Tank System for Techniq
+ 360˚ Heating Coil Embedded in Porous Ceramic
+ 1 Full Gram
+ Clean Green Certified
TECHNIQ is MFUSED’s most premium line of Cannabis vapor tank, only utilizing carefully hand selected top shelf flowers cultivated by premier gardens around WA state. TECHNIQ is the culmination between passionate master growers, decade-long experienced extractors and innovative market-leading technology all put into one.
CCELL™ Proprietary Ceramic Technology
Process of high temperature sintering creates countless nanoscale inlet holes on CCELL’s ceramic heating core. CCELL’s patented ceramic formula paired with a larger heating element and wider tank allows for seamless dispersion and vaporization of every last drop of oil without sacrificing any flavor or potency.
While the rest of the industry is obsessed with processing oil to maximize concentration and potency, MFUSED remains laser focused on selecting and cultivating only the finest material to deliver cannabis products as they were meant to be. Our advanced extraction technology and pioneering processes create the highest-grade oil concentrates, retaining and accentuating the naturally distinctive flavors and therapeutic attributes of cannabis. All at the simple press of a button. Life is better MFUSED. Follow our journey @techniqbymfused
About this strain
Tropic Truffle is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Tropicana Cookies with Mint Chocolate Chip. This strain produces buzzy, uplifting effects that will make you feel happy and unbothered. Tropic Truffle pairs well with energetic activities like socializing with friends or going on a run. Some consumers say this strain makes them feel giggly and creative. With a THC content of 20%, medical marijuana patients choose Tropic Truffle to relieve symptoms associated with stress and fatigue. This strain features a rich and rancid orange flavor profile that will spike your interest while at the same time making your nose scrunch up. According to growers, Tropic Truffle flowers into lime green buds with rich purple hues throughout. This strain was originally bred by Exotic Genetix as part of their 2018 Mint Chocolate Chip lineup.
Tropic Truffle effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.