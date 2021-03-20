About this product
Genetics: Cherry Pie x GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid
Effects: Creative, Euphoric, Relaxing
Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, d-Limonene, a-Humulene
Aroma: Vanilla, Kush, Sweet
GROWER NOTES – HELLA LOUD
Grow: Coco-Coir, Hand Watered
Feed: Food Grade Botanical Nutrients
Lights: Gavita Lights for both Flowering and Veg
Cure: Dry product kept in turkey bags after trim with exception of a daily “burp” to release moisture. Products continue to cure in jar until sale
FULL SPECTRUM SINGLE ORIGIN TERP SAUCE
+ MFUSED's Ultimate Cannabis Vapor Experience
+ Featuring Top Shelf Flower from Premier Gardens
+ Exclusive CCELL Tank System for Techniq
+ 360˚ Heating Coil Embedded in Porous Ceramic
+ 1 Full Gram
+ Clean Green Certified
TECHNIQ is MFUSED’s most premium line of Cannabis vapor tank, only utilizing carefully hand selected top shelf flowers cultivated by premier gardens around WA state. TECHNIQ is the culmination between passionate master growers, decade-long experienced extractors and innovative market-leading technology all put into one.
CCELL™ Proprietary Ceramic Technology
Process of high temperature sintering creates countless nanoscale inlet holes on CCELL’s ceramic heating core. CCELL’s patented ceramic formula paired with a larger heating element and wider tank allows for seamless dispersion and vaporization of every last drop of oil without sacrificing any flavor or potency.
While the rest of the industry is obsessed with processing oil to maximize concentration and potency, MFUSED remains laser focused on selecting and cultivating only the finest material to deliver cannabis products as they were meant to be. Our advanced extraction technology and pioneering processes create the highest-grade oil concentrates, retaining and accentuating the naturally distinctive flavors and therapeutic attributes of cannabis. All at the simple press of a button. Life is better MFUSED. Follow our journey @techniqbymfused
About this strain
Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.
Wedding Cake growing info
Wedding Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 7-9 weeks. When grown outside, Wedding Cake will finish between September through October. This strain offers an average yield.
Wedding Cake effects
About this brand
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.