College Sports Ltd. Ed STRAINS LIVE DIAMONDS Disposable - Thunder Cat



TYPE: Sativa

GENETICS: ATF x Purple Cat Piss

TASTING NOTES: Citrus, Sweet, Tropical

CLASSIFICATION: Exotic Strain / Citrus Profile



Whether you're tailgating or cheering on your team from home, the Thunder Cat disposable vape is the perfect companion for an elevated game day experience. Don't miss out on this limited-edition gem, and grab yours today!



+ Nuanced and true-to-life Cannabis flavor profiles from Live Cannabis Terpenes

+ Require no additional part and come ready-to-use right out of the packaging

+ Slim & discreet design, perfect on-the-go companion

+ High-quality components to ensure long-lasting performance

+ Full rechargeable device via USB-C

+ Zero artificial additives and flavoring

+ Independently tested to ensure product safety



Follow our journey @mfusedculture, @mfused_, and @mfused_deals!

read more